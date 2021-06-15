3 tips to help keep your pets safe, cool this summer

Pet of the Week - Hot weather safety for pets on Live in the D

As we slowly work our way into the hot months of the year, it’s a time when it’s so important to be aware of our pets, as the heat can be very harsh on our furry friends.

Anna Chrisman, with Michigan Humane, said there are a few precautions pet owners should take, which include:

Never leave your pets in the car.

Avoid hot pavement, as it can burn their paws.

Walk during cooler times in the morning and late evening.

In the video above, Chrisman showed off the pet of the week: Leonard, a 12-year-old schnauzer terrier mix who loves to snuggle, go on walks, and is looking for his retirement home.

