3 tips to help keep your pets safe, cool this summer

As we slowly work our way into the hot months of the year, it’s a time when it’s so important to be aware of our pets, as the heat can be very harsh on our furry friends.
Anna Chrisman, with Michigan Humane, said there are a few precautions pet owners should take, which include:
- Never leave your pets in the car.
- Avoid hot pavement, as it can burn their paws.
- Walk during cooler times in the morning and late evening.
In the video above, Chrisman showed off the pet of the week: Leonard, a 12-year-old schnauzer terrier mix who loves to snuggle, go on walks, and is looking for his retirement home.
