Here’s one way to keep skin healthy, looking good as summer kicks off

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

June is a special month: School is out, summer is kicking in and there are exciting vacations to take.

While it’s all exciting, there is one thing we’ll all have to contend with: the sun and the heat.

As the weather changes, so does our skin’s needs, and it’s so important to keep our skin protected and healthy.

Ulli Haslacher, the creator of Pour Moi, a skin line that has been created uniquely for each ZIP code, sat down with “Live in the D” host Tati Amare to explain how the product works and why climate affects our skin so much.

Haslacher said Pour Moi takes into account things like humidity, temperature, wind and more to give our skin the tools it needs to stay young and healthy. For summer in Michigan, there is a specific formula to help protect skin against the sun and humidity, as well as to help lock in moisture.

Pour Moi was named one of the “Best Inventions of 2020″ by Time Magazine for its unique climate-specific formula.

Watch the video above to see an example of Pour Moi compared to another moisturizer, as well as to learn about a deal being offered to “Live in the D” viewers.

Click or tap here to learn more about Pour Moi.