Show your pride at Drag Queen Bingo

Pride month is a time when we focus on, and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. However, there are many things that can happen all year round that are all about Pride. In Metro Detroit, one event has people lining up out the door all 4 seasons of the year. It’s Drag Queen bingo at Five-15 in downtown Royal Oak. Kila Peeples went to check out a game recently and quickly realized that this is not the same bingo game you played as a kid. What started out as a small group outing, turned into one of the most popular night’s out for adults. The games are overflowing with laughs and fun, thanks to the comic drag queens that host.

The drag queens come from all over the country to draw numbers and interact with the crowd, bringing together people from all walks of life for fun and a good time.

Watch the video above to learn more about about Drag Queen Bingo at 5-Fifteen.