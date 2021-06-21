This local artist is ready share his music at a secret location concert

Detroit is re-opening this week, which means live music will be heard playing throughout the city. One artist that is ready to play is singer-songwriter Christian Ohly, whose unique folk/rock influence was drawn from his family’s love of music. Ohly spoke to Tati Amare about how his music and the upcoming show he is preparing to play at a secret location.

Ohly said he was inspired to write and play folk music due to his father playing records from timeless artists such as Cat Stevens and James Taylor while he was growing up. In high school, he then learned of more current folk artists like Avett Brothers from his own brother. Now he is working on a new album and will be playing a concert in Lake Orion at a secret garden where the location will be revealed 24 hours before the show.

Watch the video above to hear Christian Ohly’s untitled song which he calls one of the better ones he’s written to date.