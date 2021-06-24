Get a taste of summer at this historic roadside stand

Summer is here, and what better way to enjoy it than with an cool, creamy treat? There is a place in Shelby Township serving up delicious cones that are topped with something that’s a little different. It’s frozen custard, and Erma’s Original Frozen Custard outside of downtown Utica has been one of the places to go for this dessert since 1942.

The roadside stand offers a variety of flavors of frozen custard, as well as customized parfaits, brownie bowls, and custard puffs. If you’re wondering what the difference is between frozen custard and ice cream, frozen custard is made with a higher butter fat content than ice cream and has a touch of egg yolk in it. Erma’s is a favorite stop for creamy frozen custard and there’s usually a line of people waiting to get their fill at all three locations.

Watch the video above to see what kind of flavors you can get at Erma’s Original Frozen Custard.