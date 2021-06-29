You’re invited: Mutt March is back, in person, and ready for all the furry friends and families

Pet of the Week - Michigan Humane Presents Mutt March on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Mutt March is back and in person this year for you and your pet to enjoy together.

Devan Bianco, with Michigan Humane, joined “Live in the D” host Jason Carr to share details about the event, which is returning Aug. 27-29.

Mutt March will have various places where you and your furry friend can walk, including Maybury State Park, Kensington Metropark and the Lighthouse at Belle Isle, to name a few. And all proceeds will go to Michigan Humane programs and services.

Bianco introduced the pet of the week, who is in need of a forever home: Nala, a 2-year-old cat, is looking for a family with a quiet home, or a family with a slower-paced life, with whom she can relax and be the ultimate lap cat.

If you’re interested in adopting Nala, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay for the adoption fees.

For more information about Nala and the Mutt March, watch the video above.