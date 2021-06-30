Here’s one place where you will surely want to cool off during the sizzling summer

MetroParks on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There’s something so exciting about summertime. There are picnics, fun in the pools and splash pads, outdoor concerts, family reunions and more.

There are so many things to do outdoors, and one fun place to visit is your local Metropark, where you can have fun and stay coo.

Amy McMillan, the director of Huron-Clinton Metroparks, said there are 13 locations throughout five counties in southeastern Michigan.

There are so many water activities like beaches, turtle coves, pools, splash pads and more. There is also access to the Huron River to enjoy paddleboarding.

If your family is finally ready to enjoy a reunion after a long year of being apart, Huron-Clinton Metroparks also has venues that will fit the whole gang.

Are you ready for some summer fun?

Watch the video above to learn more.

For more information, click or tap here.