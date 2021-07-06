Live in the D - All 4 Pets: 2021 Pet Photo Contest

The search is on for the cutest pet!

Michigan Humane will pick the cutest pet from its 2021 Pet Photo Contest.

Pet lovers will be able to upload the cutest picture of their pet and people will vote on the top contenders. You can win prizes and a chance for your furry friend to be featured on the calendar.

The calendar will be displayed all around the state in community centers and other Michigan Humane centers. Click or tap here to enter.

Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane showed off a new pet looking for her forever home named Laomi.

The kitten is 2 1/2 years old and is a fun, playful friend who is working on her kitten manners -- so she will need patience and a bit more structure to her days.

Watch the video above to learn more.