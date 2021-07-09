Have dinner and drinks in this former Detroit bank vault

Underneath the streets of Downtown Detroit is a new place to dine and unwind with a lot of history. Located on Shelby Street in the Financial District, Shelby Detroit is bringing new life to an old bank vault. The restaurant/bar offers diners the chance to enjoy their meals and drinks inside of the vault that has been vacant for decades. Thanks to owner Tarun Kajapeeta and his partners, the space is now unlocked and open to a new speakeasy experience. The French-nouveau prix fixed menu has classic dishes like beef tartar and “Escar-no”, a vegan take on escargot made with mushrooms. The cocktail list includes the Shelby’s version of an Old Fashioned made with rum, and Clarified Milk Drink which has been called the oldest cocktail in the country.

Watch the video above to learn more about Shelby Detroit.