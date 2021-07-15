Ann Arbor Art Fairs are back

One of the best community art fairs in the country is back. The Ann Arbor Art Fairs, which are actually three art fairs in one, have been a tradition for over 50 years. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Booths showcasing all kinds of unique art are spread apart a little more than usual for safety, but artists are still traveling from miles away to be in Ann Arbor to display their creations.

Maureen Riley is the Executive Director of the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original. She says there will be more new art due to artists having a year and a half to work and display their new pieces.

Since Governor Whitmer lifted restrictions, the fair was hustling to get things in order and took an event that normally takes a year to plan and organized everything within seven weeks.

The art fair runs through Saturday, July 15 and you can find out more information in the video above and at www.allaboutannarbor.com.