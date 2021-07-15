This sunflower and lavender farm might be the perfect summer outing for the family

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Summer and family time feel like they go hand in hand, don’t they?

If you’ve been considering all the fun things you can do, imagine this: you and your crew in a field of beautiful flowers, lavender and fruit, picking anything you’d like, to take home with you.

The DeBuck’s Farm has all of the above for a day of family fun.

Scott DeBuck said families love the U-Pick farm, which allows guests to find fresh fruits, lavender and big, bright flowers for themselves or someone else. It’s a simple, fun activity that is exciting for all ages. And you’ll leave with everything you need for a sweet gift or centerpiece. Plus, you can even take off the seeds from the flowers and plant them in your own yard.

DeBuck, the co-owner of the farm, said U-Pick is available three to four times a week.

If you miss a U-Pick day, there are plenty of other activities to do, like painting sunflower pictures or doing yoga in the lavender fields, among others.

Tickets are available online.

For more information, click or tap here.