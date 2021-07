The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Find your new active best furry friend in Gus, a 2-year old pit bull terrier mix. The spunky pup needs a home with a lot of love and a family who will help him stay active.

Gus needs a confidence booster with a relaxed home that will help him stay in shape with the exercise he needs. You can meet Gus at Michigan Humane.

If you are interested in adopting Gus, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees so you can take your new best friend home.