What to expect on the 36th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Detroit has a long, strong, proud history of Gospel music, and some of our favorites are once again taking the national stage and being recognized. The 36th Stellar Gospel Music Awards air this Sunday, August 1st, and Detroit will definitely be well represented.

Host Tati Amare chatted with Kierra Sheard to talk about her recent wins and what we can expect from this year’s award show. Sheard took home 3 statues this year and says it’s a “blessing to be recognized.” The young singer has been in the industry for about 15 years and loves the impact she can have on her fans, providing encouragement and inspiration through her music.

At this Sunday’s award show, you can expect some stellar performances. Many of the stars are excited to be together again and celebrate life after such a tough year during the pandemic.

“You will feel that in the performances, in how we deliver and sing our songs,” says Sheard.

The fashion will also be on point, with many stars choosing to wear “straightforward and powerful” looks.

Detroit Youth Choir also took home a trophy at this year’s awards. They are the most recent in a long line of great Gospel artists from Detroit. As Sheard puts it, “you can’t talk gospel, and not talk about Detroit.” The Winans and The Clark Sisters, longtime gospel favorites from Detroit, will be honored at this year’s show as well.

To hear the full interview with Kierra Sheard, watch the video above. The 36th Stellar Gospel Music Awards will be on Sunday at 8 pm on BET.