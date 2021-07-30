This new Sylvan Lake restaurant has a real working farm

A new restaurant has popped up in a historic barn, and it has people excited to try their fresh farm-to-table-fare. It’s called Sylvan Table, and is located on 5 acres of land off of Inverness Street in Sylvan Lake.

Owners Tim and Nicole Ryan have spent over 30 years as general contractors building restaurants for other people. Now, after years of construction, they are excited to open their own.

“It was one of those things, where if I never did it, I’d always wonder ‘what if?’” explains Nicole.

The concept grew from Nicole’s family traditions. The dining table was always a gathering spot for her and her family, who loved serving fresh food that had been roasted over a wood fire.

“We grew up where food was really big in our families,” says Nicole. “Sitting around the table, chit-chatting after dinner, and really enjoy each other’s company.”

They bought a 5-acre plot of land and were trying to design the perfect restaurant to put on it when they went to a wedding in a barn. That got them thinking, so they went online and found a historic 30-year-old barn from Maine which they had moved to their land. From there the designs fell into place. The old barn is where their bar is, as well as the majority of their seating. They added on a modern kitchen with a wood-burning grill and a brick wood-fired oven. They also added additional seating with their brand new solarium, which is full of tall windows and a fireplace.

The work didn’t end there, they transformed the surrounding land into a farm. They grow many of their own greens and herbs and have plans to expand what they are growing. A bee colony on-site provides them with fresh honey as well. Their goal is to be as sustainable as possible and to grow as much of their own food as they can.

As a result, their menu is “hyper-seasonal” according to their Executive Chef, Chris Gadulka. They plan to change the menu as frequently as every 2 weeks, adding in new ingredients and dishes as they come in season. It’s higher-end food with a rustic feel. Examples of what is on the menu include a Decal steak with onion jam and blistered snap peas, and a wood-fired rainbow trout with fresh mushrooms and beets they grew themselves. While they have entrees, the sides operate like small plates and are meant to be shared.

If you are interested in trying out Sylvan Table, they are located at 1819 Inverness St. in Sylvan Lake. It is recommended you make reservations, as they do book out well in advance, but the patio is first-come-first-serve seating.