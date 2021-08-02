Mostly Cloudy icon
76º

Live In The D

Now is the time to try out a bold hairstyle

Salon says it’s seeing more clients express themselves through their hair color

Tags: hairstyle, hair, hair color, hair dye, Mint Hair Crafting, Live In The D, cosmetology
Mint Hair Crafting on Live in the D
Mint Hair Crafting on Live in the D

Mint Hair Crafting in Royal Oak is helping to make bold hair colors shine as the colorful trend picks up.

The hair salon’s owner, Stacey Rackham, says she’s seen clients become more confident to express themselves by trying out different hair colors or tones over the past year.

Rackham says bright hair colors are also becoming more acceptable, including in the workplace. She says doctors, nurses, teachers, and social workers are taking part in this trend.

Watch the video above to hear how Mint Hair Crafting works to provide an inclusive environment at the salon.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.