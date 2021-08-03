This historic event takes flight this weekend

Thunder Over Michigan Air Show on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

An historic event is about to take flight in the skies, and you could experience this rare spectacle.

The Thunder Over Michigan Airshow is back, and this year it will be unlike any other. And that’s because both the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S Air Force Thunderbirds aerobatic fighter jet teams will be performing.

To see both flight teams on the same day is a very rare event.

Kevin Walsh, the show’s executive director, showed viewers what they could expect.

This marks the first time that both the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels are in Michigan together.

This isn’t just for aviation lovers, but it’s for anyone looking for some fun entertainment, Walsh said.

You’ll be able to see the longest gathering of vintage aircraft, take helicopter rides, experience a kids zone and enjoy the food.

There are four different shows, morning and afternoon, across two days. The event is in support of the Yankee Air Museum, which turns 40 this year. The funds will help support the museum’s programs and other events.

Ad

The Michigan Airshow is set for Aug. 7-8 at the Yankee Air Museum.

Tickets are based per car, and you can bring as many people as you want per car. You can buy your tickets online and learn more here.