Make Belle Isle a destination this weekend

Detroit’s Belle Isle will be buzzing with artists and fans during the Belle Isle Art Fair this weekend. Artists from more than a dozen states are taking part in the event, including artists from Detroit. Featured artforms range from paintings to sculptures, jewelry and more.

The event goes beyond just viewing art. You can even purchase some of your favorite pieces of artwork. The fair is also a chance for visitors to embrace their artistic side by taking part in hands-on art activities.

The Belle Isle Art Fair will take place near Scott Foundation. It will run from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 7. You can also check out the action on Sunday, August 8 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Admission is free with a State Park Pass.

Watch the video to hear the stories of two local artists who will be featured in the Belle Isle Art Fair.