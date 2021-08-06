New plants and flowers welcome guests back to this Belle Isle landmark

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to go exploring in the jungle, or the desert? Have you ever wanted to see how bananas, cacao, or oranges grow on trees? It’s possible, and you don’t have to travel very far to make it happen. You can experience it all at the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory on Belle Isle, which has reopened after 17 months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kila Peeples checked out the historic haven for plants and flowers, and the new additions to the collection.

The conservatory, like it’s neighbor, the Belle Isle Aquarium, was designed by legendary architect, Albert Khan. Built in 1904, the conservatory was in need of structural upkeep, so in 2019, it underwent a $2.5 million remodel to stabilize the dome and rooms. During the pandemic, three plants and trees were added to the over 1,000 flora and fauna that thrive in the conservatory, including a cashew tree, a Champak magnolia, and a Jackfruit tree.

Watch the video above to learn more about the reopening of the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory.