Doctor suggests checking on your kids’ mental health as they head back to school

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The back-to-school checklist for kids might include backpacks, a new pair of shoes and a fresh haircut, but something to add to the list should be a check-up on your child’s mental health.

Dr. Kristen Gregory explained that, due to pandemic stress that could be taking a toll on children, there are steps you can take to ensure your kids are mentally ready for the new school year.

Gregory explained that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mental health-related ER visits are up 24% among kids 5 to 11, and 31% higher in kids 12 to 17, compared to 2019, so it is important now more than ever to start having an open dialogue with your children about mental health.

Gregory said conversations regarding mental health could be sparked by talks about your feelings and can start with children as young as age 4 or 5. She said it will help normalize talking about feelings the same way we talk about physical injuries.

Gregory suggested having these talks daily In order to help children name their feelings so that they know how to categorize them. As you talk about the mental health topics more, it can help to destigmatize mental ailments.

