Celebrate the life of Aaliyah at this concert in Detroit

It’s been 20 years since the passing of the Princess of R&B Aaliyah, and even though she’s gone from this world, she is far from forgotten. She will be honored with a tribute concert Thursday, August 26, at Aretha’s Jazz Café.

Concert organizer Terry Martin spoke about the many artists that will be performing, and pointed out that many artists, especially women, drew inspiration from the Princess of R&B herself.

Martin also explained what a show like this will do not only for Detroit but for all the women who were inspired to take off on their own musical journey because of Aaliyah.

Laurie Love is one of the many that will be performing and spoke on how Aaliyah inspired her to become a singer and how it’s still inspiring to her now.

“I remember being 9-years old and discovering her catalog and music video and telling my dad, ‘I want to be a singer’”, said Love.

Love is an R&B and Soul artist and recently released an EP that is available on all streaming platforms.

