Be a wizard at this New Baltimore pinball museum

You might remember going to the arcade and playing video games and pinball machines for hours on end. Did you know that you can recapture those fun memories? Sparks Pinball Museum in New Baltimore not only has over 90 vintage and current pinball machines you can play, but also they come with interesting information about the games and how to play them.

Owner Michael Bradley has been a pinball fan since he was a little boy, playing the game at a bowling alley in Westland. After his father bought him his first, and favorite, pinball machine, Michael has grown his collection to almost 100 machines. Plus, he lets the public stop by and play them at Sparks so they can take a stroll, or flip, down memory lane. Along with the games, there are notes attached that offer a lesson about the game, and tips on how to play.

Watch the video above to learn more about Sparks Pinball Museum!