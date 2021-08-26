This auto show will let you take a sports car for a spin around a race course

Have you ever felt the need for speed? You can zero in on that feeling at an all new car show coming to the D.

The all outdoor auto show -- Motor Bella -- is unlike any other, and it’s happening at a new race course.

“Live in the D” host Jason Carr chatted with Rod Albert, the executive director of Detroit Auto Dealers Association, who emphasized that Motor Bella is all about staying safe and putting the public behind the wheel of dynamic cars for off-road testing, as well as for cruising down Woodward Avenue.

Albert said the same people who put on the North American Auto Show also created Motor Bella, which will hit the M1 Concourse from Sept. 21-26.

The M1 concourse allows people to rent exhilarating cars like Mustangs, Lamborghinis and Ferraris -- all of which can be taken for a spin around the track.

For more information and to buy tickets to the upcoming event, click or tap here.