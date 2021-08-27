Exuding confidence is just a whiff away

Superb For Men on Live in the D

There are many types of businesses that sprout up in Detroit - from fashion lines to food products. And now, the D can add being the home of a new fragrance line called “Superb For Men” to this list.

Blake Hare, the owner of Superb For Men, is making Detroit smell exquisite.

Many men enjoy exuding confidence with their clothing styles and their watches, but smells can also give off the same effect.

Hare launched the brand in the middle of the pandemic. He has had a love for cologne since his childhood. He told the story of how he would steal his father’s cologne and that led him to want to create his own brand.

Hare worked to create a product that promotes confidence. It was important to him to create a cologne that not only smelled great but looked eye-catching. The bottle is a prism that easily catches the light and it comes with a dropper. Hare describes the fragrance as light, airy, crisp, fresh, and long-lasting.

“Superb For Men” is sold at Detroit Is The New Black on Woodward Avenue.

Watch the video to learn more.