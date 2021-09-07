This Detroit Hip-Hop artist takes his music to ‘America’s Got Talent’

Detroit has deep musical roots in almost every genre. Local hip-hop music artist, Kid Jay, has his own spin on this genre and the message he wants to send with his music.

Kid Jay, who previously graced our Live In The D stage, took his skills to the national stage to compete on America’s Got Talent this season.

Tati Amare spoke with Kid Jay about his inspiration to take his music to AGT. Jay said he was finally confident enough and was ready to show the judges everything.

The Detroit Native expressed that the most exciting part was meeting Terry Crews, especially since Crews knew all about him and they both are from Michigan.

Kid Jay also won a Stellar Award with Detroit Youth Choir this year because of his feature on DYC’s “Glory” project.

Kid Jay unfortunately didn’t make it to the live shows after making it through the audition rounds. The second round of the semi-finals competition on America’s Got Talent airs tonight at 8 p.m. on Local 4.

Watch the video to learn the message Kid Jay is spreading through his music.