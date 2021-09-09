A favorite festival is back to celebrate the start of the fall season

For many years, the Arts and Apples Festival in Rochester has been one of the most popular end-of summer events in Metro Detroit. It draws families and people of all ages to the rolling acres of Municipal Park. It’s not just about art and apples, there’s also food and music to look forward to! Chris Tanana with The Paint Creek Center for Arts spoke to Jason Carr about the exciting return of the nationally recognized festival, and what people should expect when they stop by.

Tanana said along with the art and apples, people will see professional glass blowers create beautiful items. The art and glass pieces will be available for purchase. Also, there will be tasty foods from local vendors to enjoy, an art zone for kids, and a creation station for all to use.

Watch the video above to learn more about the Art and Apples Festival!