Celebrate your next occasion with a personalized balloon basket

It can be hard to find the perfect gift to celebrate a special occasion but now two sisters-in-law from Canton are adding another option with their colorful balloon and basket creations.

Host Jason Carr chatted with Asra Hatim and Madihi Wasty, the women and sisters-in-law behind “MI Balloon Baskets.”

MI Balloons Baskets creates fun personalized balloons and gift baskets. Asra said the company got started when the two sisters-in-law started making gifts for their loved ones that they couldn’t see due to the pandemic. After friends started seeing the beautiful balloon creations they decided to go into business.

There are a variety of designs and numerous items that can be put in the baskets. Madhi explained that the designs are customized by the customer. You can add a note to the front of the balloon and you can decide what goes into the basket to make the gift as personalized as possible.

There are even money balloons if you’re looking to celebrate cash! The balloon will pop out of a box with a trail of money on a string.

To place an order Asra said to head to the MI Balloon Baskets website.

Watch the video to learn more.