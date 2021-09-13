Cloudy icon
Live In The D

This band is ready to rock and roll

The Reefermen perform live

Miranda Bryant, Live in the D Intern

Music Monday: The Reefermen on Live in the D

This week’s Music Monday we had the chance to enjoy live music in an intimate setting in Metro Detroit. James WaIlin and Bobby East from the Reefermen joined host Tati Amare to talk about their upcoming concerts at Hotel Royal Oak.

Wailin, lead singer of the Reefermen, says the group has been performing in Detroit for 25 years and his favorite part of it all is the fan base. He says the fan base in Detroit is unique because it’s supportive of live and local music.

The lead singer says the Reefermen cover a range of genres with their music, but overall his favorite is Detroit Rock and Roll. He says during the pandemic they won the award for Best Rock Band at the Detroit Music Awards.

On September 18th and September 25th, the band will be performing in the courtyard at Hotel Royal Oak.

Watch the video about for the full interview and live performance.

