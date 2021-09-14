There’s a special gala happening this weekend

They made Detroit proud with their nationally televised performances on “America’s Got Talent” and we all cheered them on after getting the golden buzzer. Now there’s another chance to show our support for the Detroit Youth Choir (DYC) in a big way as they celebrate 25 years of making a difference in the D through music.

Artistic Director Anthony White and member Precious Floraday of the Detroit Youth Chior joined host Tati Amare to talk about the celebration of DYC’s 25th anniversary with their First Annual Gala. White says the gala is going to be a night to remember with music, food and fun.

White says DYC is a non-profit organization who’s mission is to change lives through music. He says “America’s Got Talent” was a stepping stone to showcase what the these young people are all about.

Floraday expressed how becoming a member of DYC changed the way she thinks. She says being in DYC is a great opportunity for young children to get out of their homes, meet new friends and experience something new.

Ad

White also announced that DYC is going to have a docuseries on Disney+. He says he can not wait for the world to see what goes on behind the scenes.

The first annual gala will be held on September 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Charles H. Wright Museum.

Watch the video above for the full interview and details about the gala.