Why you might want to think outside the box when looking to adopt a pet

It’s not just dogs and cats that need a loving forever home. Michigan Humane is also trying to find families to adopt rabbits, ducks, hens, roosters, ferrets, guinea pigs and more. Michigan Humane is offering a 50 percent discount on adoption fees on certain pets during the month of September. Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane says to make sure to do your research before adopting a pet, because they often have different needs than dogs and cats.

One animal that currently needs a home is a ferret named Ralph. Watch the video above to hear more about Ralph and how to adopt a unique pet from Michigan Humane.