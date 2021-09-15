Say cheers to granting wishes to kids

Any weekend plans? There is a chance to taste over 200 wines, enjoy delectable bites from 15 restaurants, and take in live music under the stars while making kids’ dreams come true.

Renee Pasco, Executive Director of the Detroit Wine Organization and George Miller, Executive Director of The Rainbow Connection chatted with Jason Carr about the annual fundraiser, Detroit Uncorked, which benefits The Rainbow Connection.

Miller says The Rainbow Connection grants wishes to children in Michigan who are battling a life threatening illness. He says a wish is something that provides hope for families and is an opportunity to share memories and activities that are joyful.

Pasco says the Detroit Wine Organization will have tables with different wines from all over the world. She also says there will be a silent auction you can bid on and a wine wall.

Detroit Uncorked is on September 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica. Tickets are available at The Rainbow Connection’s website.