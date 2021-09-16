Magical moment on ‘America’s Got Talent’

There is a new winner of Americas Got Talent (AGT) after some shocking eliminations in the semi-finals. In the end, it came down to a self-taught aerialist and an aspiring magician, but only one could win.

The winner of AGT season 16 Magician Dustin Tavella joined Jason Carr to talk about his experience.

Tavella says he is still trying to find ways to articulate what went through his mind as his name was called on stage and still feels like he is dreaming.

The magician says a year ago, he and his wife were preparing for their family and so much has happened from then to being crowned the 2021 AGT winner.

Tavella also expressed how important it is that he puts purpose behind his work and to encourage people. He says he wants to be for other people, what people have been for him in his life.

Watch the video above for full interview.