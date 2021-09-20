Four-time Grammy Award Nominee Boney James checks in

On today’s Music Monday, Jason Carr spoke to four-time Grammy Award-nominated jazz musician Boney James.

His 17th album Solid raced into the Top 10 of the Billboard charts. Boney says he had no idea how the record was going to perform since he released it during the pandemic, and he was not on the road promoting it.

Boney just released a new single call “Sundance,” which he says is about his relationship to music. He says music always has his back and makes him feel better.

The jazz saxophonist will be performing at the Sound Board at MotorCity Casino and Hotel on September 23rd.

Watch the video above for the full interview and to hear Boney James perform “Solid.”