Looking at new floors? How to choose ones that fit your lifestyle

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Now that we made the change to the fall season, you may realize your home could use a change, as well.

One way to revamp the entire look of the room is just by changing the flooring -- but how do you choose a floor that not only looks good, but also fits your lifestyle?

For some help with that, we turned to Tiffany Moore, one of the experts at 50 Floor, to get and then share her advice.

First off, it’s good to know the different kinds of flooring, Moore said.

There is, of course, carpet and hardwood, but there is also tile, vinyl and laminate, and all have different pros and cons.

For example, Moore recommended avoiding carpet if you have pets in the home because their accidents are hard to clean up on a carpeted floor.

Instead, she would point you toward a tile or hardwood floor, but the choice is ultimately up to you.

If your heart is set on carpet, there are some stain-resistant options and carpets with warranties you could consider, Moore said.

When it comes to maintenance, the flooring types vary, as well. Again, because of their difficulty to clean, carpets are not the best choice for a messy home that gets a lot of use. Tile, laminate and hardwood are much easier to clean and maintain, Moore said.

The size of the room you are re-flooring comes into play when you are considering costs. Many of the floorings are priced by the square foot, so if you have a larger room, a small difference in the price per square foot can become quite large when looking at the total cost, Moore added.

