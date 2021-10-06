Family fun street festival coming to Ann Arbor this weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Those who love art, music, food and sampling drinks will have an opportunity to enjoy all of that this weekend in Ann Arbor.

Artoberfest, a celebration of the arts, is happening in downtown Ann Arbor this on Saturday and Sunday. Along with art, there will be live entertainment, food, and drinks.

The event is taking place on 4th street and Ann Avenue.

The festival will feature local partnerships, adult beverages companies, food vendors, and local artists. The artists have all been selected by the Guild of Artist and Artisans jury.

Allison Buck, of the Guild of Artists and Artisans, said that there is an assortment of artists’ work that will be featured, including glass making, paintings, jewelers, and more.

There are activities for kids as well. Kids will get a chance to decorate three manholes for the city of Ann Arbor. They can also decorate their own cupcakes that they can snack on when they’re done.

Artoberfest will also be featuring drinks for adults to try.

The art fair will highlight a few different alcohol businesses, including two main cocktails from Ann Arbor Distilling Company, mead and cider from Blom Meadworks, samplings from three local breweries, and more. They will feature lots of different food and live music.

