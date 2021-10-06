This special place helps share cultural lessons through the arts

Hispanic Heritage COMPAS on Live in the D

The Center of Music & Performing Arts Southwest in Detroit is helping to highlight and share lessons of Hispanic heritage.

The center, also known as COMPÁS, offers a variety of programs to community members.

Dance classes are one of the ways culture is shared at COMPÁS. Classes range from ballet to Polynesian dance and Flamenco. Victoria Lara is a Flamenco dance instructor at the center. She says dancing helps to bridge the gap between the generations.

COMPÁS also offers music classes, including guitar, violin and percussion.

Classes at COMPÁS are currently available for kids up to the age of 18.

COMPÁS is located at 8701 Vernor Highway in Southwest Detroit.

Watch the video about to learn more about COMPÁS and how it celebrates culture.