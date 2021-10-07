How you can join the march to elevate early education

You are invited to take part in a special event this Sunday.

Eleanor’s March 4 Hope is a tradition that brings the community together to recognize the dignity and beauty of every person, and raise support for Focus: Hope programs of advocacy, equity, and community empowerment.

Focus Hope was created to bring all races together in an effort to rebuild Detroit’s neighborhoods. Portia Robinson, CEO of Focus: Hope joined Tati Amare to talk about this year’s focus,

Focus: Hope has been in existence for 53 years and its focus has varied between early education, workforce development, and the food for seniors program. This year the theme is equity in early education. Robinson said the goal is to elevate the issue of early education and how important it is for children in their educational journey. This year Eleanor’s March 4 Hope is focusing on early education after many families struggled with virtual learning this past year. Robinson explained that people can march for whichever cause they want whether it’s equity, inclusion, or any other program they offer.

To keep everyone safe, this year will look a bit different. There are two-time slots to march in-person. Slot 1 is from 10:30 am to 12 noon and slot 2 is from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm. You must pre-register online to march. You can also march virtually by submitting a video about what you are marching for, making a sign promoting an aspect of overcoming a specific battle you face in society, or create a social media post sharing why you march for HOPE with the hashtag ”I March For”.

Eleanor’s March 4 Hope is Sunday, October 10th.

WDIV-Local 4 is the presenting sponsor of Eleanor’s March 4 Hope and we invite you to join us for this event. For more information, click here.