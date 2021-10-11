When is it time for hip or knee replacement?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We are kicking off “Live in the D” Health Week, so we’ll pose the following question: The greatest wealth is health, so how about a little of both?

All week long, we aim to help you navigate through health challenges you may encounter. Whether it’s a question about your own health or caring for a loved one, we hope to provide some insight -- (and you have a chance to win $500).

Let’s start here: Have you ever felt a little pain or kink in your knee or hip? Have you wondered if it’s something you could deal with, or whether you should see a surgeon?

To get some answers, host Tati Amare chatted with Dr. Roland Brandt from Straith Orthopedics in Southfield.

Brandt explained that orthopedics surgeons care for the parts of the body that help you move, like tendons and joints. He specifically works with robotic-assisted joint replacement of the hip and knee.

Brandt said about 50% of people at age 60 will start to notice pain due to arthritis. If you start to have difficulty walking, difficulty walking upstairs, or problems waking up at night due to pain, these can all be signs that it may be time for a hip or knee replacement.

The replacement can be done in a way that’s robotic or traditional.

Brandt said the robotic replacement is becoming more prevalent because it offers the doctors an opportunity to plan the surgery more before even entering the operation. The robot also helps to make the bone cuts in the right position, and put the implants in the right spot so they will last longer and work better.

