4 ways patients might benefit from in-home health care

Whether you’re in poor physical shape and it’s difficult to leave your home for necessary medical care, or you just aren’t able to drive yourself to appointments, there are many reasons why someone might choose in-home health care.

As part of Live in the D Health Week, we are helping you navigate through health challenges you may encounter, whether it’s questions about your own health or caring for a loved one.

Dr. Cleamon Moorer, President and CEO of American Advantage Home Care Inc., spoke with “Live in the D” host Tati Amare about preparing and getting health care assistance at home.

The company, which is a Medicare certified provider of skilled home health care services, offers skilled nursing, physical and occupational therapy, medical social work and home health-aid assistance.

Moorer said there are a number of different ways a person can identify the opportunity to be served by a skilled clinician in the comfort of their own home, including, but not limited to:

Surgery care after being discharged Chronic illness Medication management Adapting to new devices

Moorer added that most insurance plans will most likely cover fees, and all the services the company offers fall under physicians’ orders to homebound patients throughout Metro Detroit.

American Advantage Home Care typically sees patients within 24 to 48 hours after receiving a referral, according to Moorer. He also said a registered nurse and/or physical therapist will go to the patient’s home and do a skilled observation and an assessment of what that patient’s care plan should look like. Doctors can send referrals via fax or email.

To learn more, watch the video above, or call 313-914-2296.