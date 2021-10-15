This book shares a personal story of being Latinx

Latina Looks Like Me on Live in the D

On this last day of National Heritage Month, we were joined by a Detroit author who is educating children about Latin culture and showing them that everyone who is Hispanic or Latinx does not necessarily look the same. She has written the book, “Latina Looks Like Me,” a personal story of her own upbringing.

Host Tati Amare chatted with Rukia Kufakunoga, a Latinx Detroit author, about her story that is reflected in her book “Latina Looks Like Me”.

Rukia Kufakunoga grew up in Southeast Michigan to a mother from Panama and a father from Tanzania. Kufakunoga said she wrote the book because she realized there was a lack of representation within the culture. Latinos are usually shown with long silky air and lighter-toned skin, but Kufakunoga shows how Latinos have a variety of looks from different nose shapes to different skin tones. Kufakunoga mainly highlights Afro-Latinas and depicts them through the illustrations in the book.

Kufakunoga is hoping to help children feel more confident in their skin along with feeling more embraced through their culture.

