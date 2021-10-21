Get a fresh taste at this new cafe

A former University of Michigan football player is on a mission to add healthy alternatives to college campuses and it all started in Detroit. Fresh Rootz is the name of his café and it’s now open on Wayne State’s campus.

The owners Chris Bryant and Fatima Tekko joined Tati Amare to talk about the inspiration behind the restaurant.

Bryant says Fresh Rootz has always been a passion and a big dream of his. He says once he finished playing football at U of M, he learned the importance of health and the benefits of fresh vegetables and juices. He also expressed the significance of being in the community and spreading knowledge about healthy eating because things like this were not accessible to him when he was growing up in the inner city of Chicago.

Tekko says their mission is to open more locations on college campus because when she was attending college, there were no healthy alternatives. She says the places that were around were fast-food, and now she wants to give more options to students, like healthy energy drinks.

Fresh Rootz offers raw juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls, acai bowls, fruit cups, parfait cups, and protein bites.

The café is located at 97 West Warren, Detroit, MI 48201.

Watch the video above for the full interview and more information about this new spot.