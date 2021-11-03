Start your holiday shopping early at this local small business showcase

It’s no secret when it comes to the holiday season, shopping early could be key to finding what you want. If you want to shop local, and find unique items made right here in the D, Eastern Market may be where you should be this weekend because “All Things Detroit” returns this Sunday.

Jennyfer Crawford, All Things Detroit event organizer, and Stacie Williams, of Sasha Sass Candles talked about what you can expect to see at the event.

All Things Detroit brings small businesses together for a showcase. Crawford says there are more than 150 businesses, all the items are Michigan-made, and many of the items are handmade.

Williams talked about her Sasha Sass candles that come in 10-ounce jars with 2 wicks. She says they are debuting a new candle today called the “Good Morning” candle that creates a beautiful aroma you can enjoy while sipping your coffee.

The All Things Detroit event also offers unique holiday items including holiday seasonings, ornaments, and pies, as well as handmade clothing, jewelry, and more. The event will also include various types of foods for anyone including those with dietary needs.

All Things Detroit takes place this Sunday, November 7th at Eastern Market.