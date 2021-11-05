Climb to new heights at this place in Eastern Market

Eastern Market may be known for its fresh produce and unique businesses, well now there is a new addition that is introducing people to a different kind of lifestyle: Wall climbing. Kila Peeples went to Dyno Detroit to check out the facility, and to test out the climbing walls herself.

It all began when owner Dino Ruggeri started his wall climbing journey at Planet Rock in Ann Arbor. He fell in love with wall climbing, and after he learned more about the outdoor lifestyle through traveling, he came back to the Detroit area wanting to bring wall climbing to the city.

Dyno Detroit recently opened in 2021 in a new building right on the edge of the historic Eastern Market. Ruggeri said he wanted Dyno Detroit to be in this area because of the healthy lifestyle and positive energy the market and the nearby Dequindre Cut brings to the area. Dyno Detroit also has a full gym, for those who want to work out in a traditional way, and classes to help people learn how to climb like a pro.

Watch the video above to see if Kila made it to the top when she climbed one of the Dyno Detroit walls.