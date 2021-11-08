Live performances at back at this spot in Detroit

Today on Live In The D, we had Music Monday with a twist. As you know, we love to share the musical sounds of our talented friends. Today we shared some music and more from a Detroit institution that is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Oliver Ragsdale Jr., president and CEO of The Carr Center, chatted with Jason Carr and Tati Amare to talk about their upcoming season.

Ragsdale says The Carr Center started off as an organization supporting African American artist in Detroit. He says over the years it has evolved to present concerts, performances, educational programs, art exhibitions, and films.

The 30th anniversary of The Carr Center was kicked off with a big event over the weekend. Ragsdale says it is their “season spectacular,” where all the artists who will be performing in the upcoming year come to the stage at one time to give people a preview of what is going to happen with individual performances.

The resident ensemble The Gathering Orchestra, from The Carr Center, performed “Feed The Fire” by a Detroit native Jerry Allen.

Watch the video above for the full interview and music performance by The Carr Center.