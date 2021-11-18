Get into the holiday spirit at these events this weekend

There’s a lot of good times to be had this weekend around Detroit, and a big one is happening Friday night! It’s especially good if you need a little nudge to get into the holiday spirit. Kila Peeples joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to talk about what’s happening around the D.

After being virtual in 2020, the 18th Annual Detroit Tree Lighting at Campus Martius is back as an in person event! Everything that makes this night magical is back, including food trucks, music, ice skating, and of course Santa Claus will be there to help flip the switch. The event starts a 5 p.m., the tree will be lit a little after 7 p.m., and it’s free.

If you like to have a glass of wine while you shop, you should check out Winter Wine & Whimsy at Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk in Novi. This is the first outdoor holiday market for Novi where you can enjoy food, live entertainment, photo booths, and decorations and gifts made from local artists. Winter Wine & Whimsy starts Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., start times for Saturday and Sunday vary.

You can also relive the magic of old Detroit at the “Hudson’s Holiday” exhibit at the Detroit History Museum. Take a walk back in time at this pop-up exhibit where will see decorations, toys, and artifacts that made the Woodward Avenue store a must see for the holidays. Admission to the museum is $10 for adults, and $6 for kids 6 years-old and up.