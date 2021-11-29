Mitch Albom continues to give back to Detroit thanks to his radiothon and popcorn

Besides having a #1 book on the New York Times Best Seller list, Mitch Albom has many other acclaims under his wing. He is also an award-winning journalist, a playwright, and a philanthropist. Through his SAY Detroit charities, Albom continues to make a difference here in Detroit and you have an opportunity to help him help others. Albom spoke to Jason Carr about this year’s SAY Detroit Radiothon, and Albom’s amazement of the success of his recent book, “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.”

Albom said this year’s SAY Detroit Radiothon will be a star-studded event including local news personalities and athletes, to international stars like Hoda Kotb, Kate Hudson, Lyle Lovett, and more. The event is going into its 10th year and Albom said it has raised nearly $9 million for SAY Detroit, which is composed of nine different organizations that help everyone from newborns to the elderly that are in need.

When asked about his book, “The Stranger in the Lifeboat”, becoming a bestseller, Albom said he was stunned it hit the acclaimed New York Times list just one week after it was released. He said the book is about a group of people stranded in a lifeboat who have to decide whether one of the occupants is in fact who he claims to be, God. Albom said he feels the book is so successful because people can relate to the subject matter. He also said “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” has sold faster than any of his last four books.

To hear more about SAY Detroit Radiothon, and how popcorn is helping Mitch Albom give to charity, watch the video above.