Here’s something for the music lover in your life

We are in the thick of shopping season, and one thing we are all about at Live In The D is shopping local. Where do you go to find something unique for the music lover in your life? How about a store that was founded by the Detroit rocker Jack White?

Kate Edmunds with Third Man Records joined Kim DeGiulio to talk about some of the items you can find there.

Third Man Records is a record label, record store, live venue space, and vinyl pressing manufacturing facility, Edmunds said, adding that the label started in 2001. She said the Nashville offices and headquarters opened in 2009 and the Detroit storefront opened in 2015. She also said that their first international location in London opened this year.

Edmunds said some of their gift ideas for music lovers include Motown’s great Supremes box set, which marks the first time Motown music has been pressed within the Detroit City limits and the first time this compilation has been available on vinyl. The store also has the newly issued David Ruffin record, she said, adding that this item is sold out everywhere except at this Detroit storefront and it is the first time the record has been available on vinyl.

The store also offers a variety of holiday gifts, Edmunds said, including glass-blown ornaments like a Jack White airline guitar and a yellow Third Man Records turntable. She said for people who need unbreakable ornaments because of children and pets, the store offers a yellow phone booth that is handstitched by artisan women in rural Bangladesh in collaboration with The Jacksons Boutique to celebrate the London storefront opening.

Edmunds said the record store participates in Merry Midtown Saturdays, which are neighborhood activations where the whole block comes alive with live music, food trucks, and popups. She also said Santa Claus will be walking around the neighborhood giving out gift cards.

Third Man Records is located at 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit, MI 4820.

Watch the video above for the full interview.