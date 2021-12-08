3 reasons a visit to Rochester will have you feeling merry and bright

Days of Giving: Downtown Rochester on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Rochester – We’re in the thick of holiday preparations now, which can be such a magical time.

Kristi Trevarrow, the executive director of downtown Rochester, joined “Live in the D” to discuss all the special celebrations going on in Rochester, just 40 minutes north of downtown Detroit.

1. Lights. Each year, all the buildings in downtown Rochester are covered with 1.5 million lights. As the sun goes does and you’re enjoying shopping and food, you can also be mesmerized by the Big Bright Light Show.

2. Shopping. There are plenty of mom-and-pop boutiques filled with one-of-a-kind gifts for anyone in your life. They’re all locally owned and operated, so your holiday bucks will stay in the Michigan economy.

3. Caroling. Main Street will shut down Sunday for the Caroling in the City event, which draws everyone in around a giant tree. The Christmas spirit is contagious -- you’ll see.

If you’re like many of us, the movie “Elf” is a Christmas favorite. At the Royal Park Hotel, there’s a Buddy the Elf themed room to get your in the holiday spirit.

Ad

All of the stores will be open late Sunday to accommodate holiday shoppers. For some great gift ideas, watch the full video above.

To learn more about the holiday celebrations, shopping, restaurants, and more, click or tap here.

To enter our Live in the D Days of Giving Contest, click or tap here.