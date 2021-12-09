Learn how to make an ultimate charcuterie board at home

Charcuterie boards are all the rage these days and you’re sure to find them as a centerpiece at gatherings this holiday season. Now, there’s a trend that’s making them even more festive for the season. We’re talking about charcuterie wreaths! Yes, they’re designed exactly how this sounds.

Zach Berg, co-owner of Mongers’ Provisions, and Dagny Bates, an in-house Cheese Monger from Mongers’ Provisions, explained how to make the ultimate charcuterie board.

Berg explained that charcuterie means cured meat so he likes to make sure he has cheese and meat on his boards along with dried and fresh fruit, as well as pickles and olives to accentuate the taste. He also suggests adding 2 to 3 types of meat for the ultimate charcuterie. While decorating you can fold the meat in various ways to create different textures. Berg says the more variety on the board, the better. It becomes something Berg calls a “grazing board”.

Mongers’ Provisions offers numerous small and large charcuterie and cheese boards to choose from. When ordering you can also get tongs and toothpicks to lessen the spread of germs over your shared board.

