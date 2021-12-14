Consider these things when holiday shopping for pets

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When you make that holiday gift list, don’t forget the pets. There are all kinds of presents and fun finds for our furry friends.

Anna Chrisman, with Michigan Humane, shared some smart advice about things you should keep in mind when you are out shopping for pets.

Does it fit? You want to make sure things like collars, harnesses and holiday sweater and bandanas are not too tight and not too loose. If it is too tight, it can cause some rubbing issues, which can lead to discomfort. If it is too loose, it could possibly trip up your pet. It is appropriate for the age and type of pet? You want to make sure the toys you purchase are approved and tested for the type of animal so that they do not get into anything they shouldn’t.

Chrisman said if you are considering getting a gift for someone who has a pet, consider getting a gift card.

She also showed off a new furry friend that needs a forever home: Veronica is a 2-year-old bunny that loves to snack on veggies and chew on things.

The little lady is a nervous bunny, looking for a calm environment. Chrisman said the bunny would best be suited for a home that is going to give her plenty of room to roam, with older kids, because she likes to move at her own pace and has boundaries that need to be respected.

The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts Veronica.