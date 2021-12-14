Looking for something tasty to eat for the holidays? Try barbecue!

As the holidays are approaching you may be scrambling to think of something tasty to eat. If you refuse to re-do Thanksgiving with the turkey, or ham, maybe you can try something grilled?

Here’s a barbecue spot that can spice up your holiday dinner. Live In The D’s Michelle Oliver chatted with Denita Ramsey, owner of BBQ Central to learn more.

Ramsey opened BBQ Central 3 years ago with the goal of bringing beef ribs to the city of Detroit along with healthy, grilled, homecooked-style sides.

The owner highlighted some of her most popular items including beef ribs, mac and cheese, and famous smoked ribs. She said that wings are unique in the D because they are grilled and accessible all year long. This will give Metro Detroiters a different taste to look forward to outside of the fried wings they can buy throughout the city.

BBQ Central offers a full takeout and carryout menu at their three locations in Detroit, Oak Park, and Inkster.

Watch the video to learn more.